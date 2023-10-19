Gaza’s Doctors Struggle To Save Hospital Blast Survivors As M’East Rage Grows

Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital amid Israeli bombings and a blockade of the territory.

The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Rage at the hospital carnage spread through the Middle East as US President Joe Biden landed in Israel in hopes of stopping a spread of the war, which started after Hamas militants attacked towns and cities across southern Israel October 7. Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival and later said the blast appeared not to be Israel’s fault.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he told Netanyahu in remarks in front of the media, reports The Associated Press. Shortly before Biden’s arrival, Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel resumed after a 12-hour lull. Israeli strikes on Gaza also continued yesterday, including on cities in south Gaza that Israel had described as “safe zones” for Palestinian civilians.