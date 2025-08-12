Following the killings of no fewer than six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli strike in Gaza, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned the killings.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that among the journalists killed in the ongoing war are five employees of the Al Jazeera media network.

Reacting to the killings at a press briefing on Monday in New York, United States (US), the UN spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said, “These latest killings highlight the extreme risks journalists continue to face when covering the ongoing war.

"The Secretary-General calls for an independent and impartial investigation into these latest killings." According to Dujarric, at least 242 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict nearly three years ago. "The Secretary-General underscores that journalists and media workers must be respected; they must be protected, and they must be allowed to carry out their work freely, free from fear and free from harassment," he added.