“The Secretary-General calls for an independent and impartial investigation into these latest killings.”

According to Dujarric, at least 242 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict nearly three years ago.

“The Secretary-General underscores that journalists and media workers must be respected; they must be protected, and they must be allowed to carry out their work freely, free from fear and free from harassment,” he added.