Amid the ruins of bombed-out buildings, crowds gathered in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital on Monday to mourn five Al Jazeera staff members and one other journalist killed in an Israeli strike.

Among the dead was a 28-year-old Anas Al-Sharif, a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent, alongside four of his colleagues who were killed on Sunday.

Also killed in the strike was Mohammed Al-Khaldi, a freelance reporter, according to Al-Shifa Hospital Director, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya.

New Telegraph gathered that the Israeli military described one of the victims as a ‘Terrorist’ linked to Hamas.

Mourners, some in blue press flak jackets, carried the bodies wrapped in white shrouds with faces uncovered through narrow alleys to their final resting places.

Israel acknowledged targeting Sharif, accusing him of being a “terrorist” linked to Hamas and alleging that he “posed as a journalist”.

According to Al Jazeera, the victims were struck while inside a tent designated for journalists near the main gate of a hospital in Gaza City.

The other staff members killed were correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and cameramen Ibraham Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa.

The military said, “Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organisation and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israeli) troops.

“The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation with Hamas.”

It also revealed a graphic purportedly listing Hamas operatives in northern Gaza, featuring Sharif’s name, alongside an image of him stamped with the word “Eliminated”

On Monday, a posthumous message written by Sharif in April was posted to his account, stating he had been silenced and urging the world “not to forget Gaza”

In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Israel to ensure his safety after military spokesman Avichai Adraee made online claims about him, accusing Israel of routinely branding journalists as militants without credible proof.

According to Reporters Without Borders, almost 200 journalists have died since the war began.

Israel has prohibited international reporters from independently entering Gaza, allowing access only during infrequent, tightly managed trips with it’s military.