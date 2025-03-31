Share

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed outrage over the deaths of eight Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics who were reportedly killed while on duty in Rafah, Southern Gaza.

The nine-member ambulance team came under heavy fire in the al-Hashashin area on March 23 and their bodies were recovered on Sunday, March 30, after access was reportedly denied for a week. One medic remains missing.

The PRCS team was responding to an emergency when they were attacked. Their bodies were found alongside those of six Hamas-run civil defense workers and one United Nations (UN) employee.

READ ALSO:

Hamas has accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of carrying out the attack, though no entity has claimed responsibility. The IDF has yet to comment publicly on the specific allegations raised by the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain condemned the incident, stating, “I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians. They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked.”

He emphasized that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilians, health workers, and humanitarian aid providers in conflict zones.

The Israeli military admitted to firing on ambulances in southern Gaza on March 23.

According to an IDF statement, troops targeted what they described as “Hamas vehicles”, resulting in the deaths of several Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters.

The attack has further escalated tensions, with humanitarian organizations calling for accountability and stronger protection for aid workers in conflict areas.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

