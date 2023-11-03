Gaza War: Centre Seeks Diplomatic Efforts Toward Humanitarian Ceasefire

A non-profit organization with the Consultative status of ECOSOC/United Nations, the Centre For Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), has expressed concern with the escalating violence of the ongoing Hamas-Israel War.

The Centre in a statement signed by its Permanent Representative to ECOSOC/United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, urged all to support diplomatic efforts toward a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

It condemned the attacks conducted by Hamas on Israeli citizens on October 7 and grieve for the lives lost and injured.

The Centre said: “The cruelty displayed was heartbreaking and inexcusable and we mourn the loss of innocent civilians.

“Israel, as every nation, has a right and a responsibility to defend its citizens. Its current military campaign, however, is becoming increasingly indiscriminate.

“The deprivation of electricity, water, fuel, and food to the population of the besieged Gaza Strip; the blocking of almost all humanitarian relief efforts; and a bombing campaign that has caused unprecedented casualties is likely to be judged as collective punishment. International humanitarian law must be respected.

“Tragedy need not beget further tragedy and add to an already far too long multi-generational cycle of violence and trauma among both Israelis and Palestinians.

“The international community must redouble efforts to provide immediate humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip, secure the release of all hostages, and work to de-escalate mounting tensions within Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the wider Middle East that pose a threat to global stability.

“The international consensus on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the principle of national self-determination, is a laudable goal.

“But, in the last two decades, the international community has hollowed out this consensus, complacently using it as a fig leaf for diplomatic inaction while the situation has festered. This too must change, and recent developments should serve as a wake-up call.

“CCDI has long supported efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict, based on our fundamental values of support for human rights and our desire for Israelis and Palestinians alike to live in safety and dignity.

“As stated in our 10-page letter addressed to the United Nations, Secretary General in 2022, however far off it may seem at this moment, a two-state solution remains the only realistic and viable outcome.”