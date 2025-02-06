Gaza: UAE Reject Trump’s Takeover Proposal

Share

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday rejected any attempts by President Donald Trump of the United States (US) to displace Palestinians in a bid to take over the Gaza Strip.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump has said that the US will take over the Gaza Strip to level it and rebuild the area.

Trump’s proposal, which was announced during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked criticism from around the world, including those close to US allies Britain and France.

READ ALSO:

In a statement released by the UAE foreign minister, he categorically rejected any infringement on the Palestinians’ unalienable rights and any attempts at displacement.

“The UAE underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, reflecting the UAE’s belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution,” the statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us: