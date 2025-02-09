Gaza Relocation: Egypt Foreign Minister To Meet With US Congress

Share

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty on Sunday departed for Washington DC in the United States (US) to engage in high-level discussions with US officials and members of Congress, following President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

According to Abdelatty, his visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between Egypt and the US government while addressing pressing regional concerns.

Meanwhile, Cairo announced plans to host an “Emergency Arab summit” on February 27, bringing together regional leaders to discuss the escalating situation in the Palestinian territories.

The decision followed extensive consultations with Arab nations, including Palestine, which formally requested the summit.

Egypt has been actively rallying opposition to Trump’s relocation plan, with Abdelatty reaching out to key regional players such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cairo has firmly rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, insisting on a two-state solution as the only viable path to peace.

Trump’s suggestion of placing Gaza under US administration and transforming it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling its residents has drawn widespread condemnation.

Arab leaders have dismissed the idea, reiterating their commitment to Palestinian sovereignty and independence.

