Gaza Officials: Children Killed In Strike As Israeli Military Admits ‘Error’

Ten people, including six children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike while waiting to fill water containers in central Gaza yesterday, emergency service officials said.

Their bodies were sent to Nuseirat’s al-Awda Hospital, which also treated 16 injured people including seven children, a doctor there said. Eyewitnesses said a drone fired a missile at a crowd queuing with empty jerry cans next to a water tanker in al-Nuseirat refugee camp, reports the BBC.

The Israeli military said there had been a “technical error” with a strike targeting an Islamic Jihad “terrorist” that caused the munition to fall dozens of meters from the target. The incident is under review, the military added.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was aware of the “claim regarding casualties in the area as a result”, adding that it works to mitigate civilian harm “as much as possible” and “regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians”.

