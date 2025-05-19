Gaza: Israel’s Military Announces Start Of ‘Extensive’ New Ground Operations

Share

Israel’s military yesterday announced the start of “extensive” new ground operations in the Gaza Strip. The statement came a day after Israel launched a new offensive in the Palestinian territory of more than 2 million people in its latest attempt to pressure Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire deal on its terms.

The Israeli military statement said that the military killed dozens of fighters and struck more than 670 targets in preliminary strikes over the past week. Health workers in Gaza have said that hundreds of people have been killed.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 103 people overnight and into yesterday, hospitals and medics said, and prompted the main hospital in northern Gaza to close as Israel intensifies its war in the territory that, after more than 19 months, shows no signs of abating, reports The Associated Press.

More than 48 people were killed in airstrikes in and around the southern city of Khan Younis, some of which hit houses and tents sheltering displaced people, according to Nasser Hospital. Among the dead were 18 children and 13 women, hospital spokesperson Weam Fares said.

And in a related development, Israeli forces have besieged a hospital in northern Gaza as they continue an offensive to seize territory in the Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry has said. Medical staff and patients at the Indonesian Hospital, in Beit Lahia, came under “heavy fire…preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies”, the ministry said yesterday.

