April 1, 2025
Gaza: Israeli Military Orders Evacuation Of Rafah

The Israeli military yesterday issued sweeping evacuation orders covering most of Rafah, indicating it could soon launch another major ground operation in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip.

Israel ended its ceasefire with the Hamas militant group and renewed its air and ground war earlier this month.

At the beginning of March it cut off all supplies of food, fuel, medicine and humanitarian aid to the territory’s roughly 2 million Palestinians to pressure Hamas to accept changes to the truce agreement.

The evacuation orders appeared to cover nearly all of the city and nearby areas. The military ordered Palestinians to head to Muwasi, a sprawl of squalid tent camps along the coast.

The orders came during Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, reports the Associated Press.

