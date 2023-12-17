Gaza: Israel, Palestine Envoys Talk Tough, Trade Blames

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza, may be far from being over as representatives of both sides are still stuck in their trenches and maintained hardline positions at a virtual peace parley monitored in Abuja. Although the warring parties expressed their commitments to peaceful coexistence, they lamented that thousands of casualties were being recorded on both sides of the divide on daily basis and accused each other of hatred and crimes against humanity at the theatre of war.

The renewed verbal war resonated at the 4th Webinar of the Geopolitics Series on Thursday, which focused on the ‘Israel-Hamas War and the Way Forward.’ The event, organised by the Media Centre for Development (MCD), Abuja, in collaboration with the West Africa Democracy Radio (WADR) in Dakar, Senegal, brought together stakeholders including the Ambassadors of Israel and Palestine in Nigeria. The dialogue, conducted under the theme ‘Bridging Divides for Sustainable Peace in the Middle East and Beyond,’ was aimed at promoting better understanding of the conflict and , addressing the humanitarian crisis and comprehending the global implications.

Convener of the Geopolitics Series, Senator Iroegbu, opened the dialogue with a strong emphasis on exploring pathways to peaceful coexistence and development in the war torn region. The dialogue, Iroegbu said, was designed to illuminate the origins of the conflict, evolving challenges and potential solutions. Ambassador Michael Freeman, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria and the Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, expressed a commitment to peaceful coexistence but highlighted the inhumane treatment of Israelis by Hamas fighters. Freeman lamented the mass murder of families, the horrific acts of rape against women and expressed concern over Hamas’ refusal to release hostages taken at the beginning of the conflict and the impact on peace talks.

He said: “We are witnessing a heartbreaking reality where children are ruthlessly killed in the presence of their parents, and parents are brutally murdered before their own children. This level of brutality surpasses even the atrocities committed by ISIS. Hamas, in a disturbing act of pride, televised this horrific attack, openly declaring their intent to repeat it. “For Israel, our priority is ensuring that Hamas does not perpetrate such atrocities again. Ceasing fire is a possibility but the release of kidnapped victims is non- negotiable.

If Hamas genuinely desires an end to the conflict, they must commit to a long-term cessation, not a temporary pause for regrouping and subsequent attacks. “Hamas’s current agenda aims to inflate casualty numbers for manipulation against Israel. They possess hidden weapon facilities, and even terrorists surrendering from hospitals reveal their insidious tactics. Their call for a ceasefire is not rooted in genuine intent but rather in strategic words lacking sincerity,” Freeman stated. Addressing the path to peace, Freeman outlined key considerations, including condemning the events of October 7th, ending the education of children to kill Jews, and acknowledging the Jewish people. He underscored the need for Palestinian leaders to stand up against Hamas’ actions, release hostages, and embrace compromise for peace.

Responding to accusations of civilian casualties, Freeman acknowledged that deaths and collateral damage were the unfortunate reality of war but highlighted Israeli efforts to creating safe zones and minimising casualties. In response, the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, also affirmed the Palestinian commitment to peace but stressed that Palestinians do not harbour hatred for Jews. Shawesh, who expressed concerns about the prevailing thoughts in Israeli leadership, delved into historical events, tracing tensions back to 1917. He denied the allegations of rape brought against Hamas, asserting a commitment to truth and dialogue. “The Israeli settlers are responsible for the horrifying acts of burning and burying Palestinians.

The claim of widespread rape is baseless and untrue, contrary to the facts. “We stand resilient against attempts to eradicate us from our land, a struggle dating back to 1917 but we will not succumb. Our acknowledgment of the Israeli people’s right to live is not synonymous with teaching hatred towards Jews; such allegations are unfounded. “It is crucial to recognise that Israeli sense of supremacy is deeply embedded in their leadership, as evidenced by historical remarks. Dispelling misinformation is paramount for fostering understanding and seeking a just resolution to the longstanding conflict,” he said.

In seeking solutions, Ambassador Shawesh proposed the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry to independently investigate claims from both sides. He urged the involvement of the African Union and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to address what he termed war crimes committed by Israel. An American-Israeli activist, Ms Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, expressed deep concern for the aftermath of the war, particularly its impact on women and girls. A tearful Jaskoll described the impact in Israel following the attack, disclosing that people are volunteering daily for funerals as parents bury their children. She emphasised that Hamas was not a solution for peace; it must go for peace to prevail.

She highlighted the devastating evidence of sexual assault on young girls after the attack and emphasised the need for peace in the interest of future generations. “It is imperative for women to be active participants in decision-making committees, bringing forth their creative ideas. Our pursuit of peace is fundamentally for the well-being of our children. Let us in- vest our time in securing a future for our children through concerted efforts. Recognize that none of us is going anywhere unless we collectively strive for a harmonious and prosperous future,” she said. Speaking on ‘Nigerian/ African diplomacy and perspective in resolving the conflict’, former Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Sarki, insisted on the two-state solution.

Sarki noted that the positions of both Nigeria and Africa is that Palestinians deserves the rights to statehood and called for a “reinvigorated and enhanced roles of the United Nations” as well as the full implementation of the UN Resolution in 1947. He proposed that Nigeria and Africa should call for Palestine to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations (UN) with full recognition of her rights to exist as a country based on the borders as at 1967.