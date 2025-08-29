Gaza Genocide: The World Must Not Remain Silent, Says Fomwan

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) said it will no longer be silent over the spate of killing and humanitarian crisis in Gaza where more than 500,000 Palestinians are facing “starvation, destitution and death” according to a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released on Friday, August 22.

The National Amirah of the Muslim women’s associations, Alhaja Rafiah Idowu Sanni, made the statement while speaking at a press conference in Kaduna to unveil activities marking its 40th Anniversary It was gathered that the conference with the theme “Empowering Muslim Women: Climate Resilience, Sustainability, and Community Development – Celebrating FOMWAN’s Achievements” attracts dignitaries and members of the group from within and outside the country.

Alhaja Sanni, who has served the group for 4 meritorious years of active service, stressed that the anniversary was not just about celebration but about service, faith, resilience, and commitment to building communities where women and children can thrive.

She strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, describing it as crimes against humanity and violations of international law, while also declaring its support for the Palestinians.

Amirah FOMWAN, a niqobi, also frowned at the indiscriminate killings of women, children, and journalists, saying it violates every standard of humanity and international law. According to her, “For months, the world has watched with deep sorrow as innocent lives; women, children, the elderly, and even workers and journalists, have been cut short in relentless attacks and bombings.

Homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship have been destroyed, leaving families in despair and communities shattered. Alhaja Sanni therefore called for global solidarity to end the bloodshed and an urgent humanitarian support to restore dignity and hope to those who suffer.”

The outgoing Amirah also prayed to Allah “to grant relief to the people of Gaza, patience to the bereaved, healing to the wounded, and liberation to the oppressed.” Gaza faces the grave risk of famine as food consumption and nutrition indicators have reached their worst levels since the conflict began, according to data shared in the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Alert.

The IPC Alert highlights that two out of the three famine thresholds have now been breached in parts of the territory, with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF warning that time is running out to mount a full-scale humanitarian response.

Relentless conflict, the collapse of essential services, and severe limitations on the delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance imposed on the UN have led to catastrophic food security conditions for hundreds of thousands of people across the Gaza Strip.