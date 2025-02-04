Gaza Deal: Turkey To Accept 15 Released Palestinian Prisoners

Share

Following the ongoing peace deal, the Turkish government, on Tuesday, revealed that it would accept 15 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

New Telegraph recalls that since the ceasefire deal took effect on January 19, Hamas has released 18 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons.

The National Intelligence Organisation would oversee the transfer of 15 exiled Palestinians to Turkey through Egypt in the initial phase.

the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday said Israel said in the ceasefire agreement that some prisoners serving life sentences would not be allowed to return to Palestine.

In this context, Turkey has agreed to accept some individuals on humanitarian grounds, the statement added, reports.

This is coming less than a few days after Israel said Palestinians could start returning to the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip after a deal was reached with Hamas for the release of another six hostages.

Recall that four Israeli female soldiers who were held captive by Hamas for 477 days were recently released under the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump had said Gaza had become a “demolition site”, adding he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II about moving Palestinians out.

“I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” Trump told reporters.

