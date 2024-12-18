Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Final Stage –Palestinian Official

Share

After months of deadlock, there are new signs that Israel and Hamas could be moving closer to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

A senior Palestinian official involved in the indirect negotiations told the BBC that talks were in a “decisive and final phase”.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, has also said an agreement is closer than ever. In recent weeks, the US, Qatar and Egypt have resumed their mediation efforts – reporting greater willingness by both sides in this 14-month war to conclude a deal.

An Israeli delegation described as “working level” is currently in the Qatari capital Doha amid a flurry of diplomatic comings and goings in the region.

The Palestinian official outlined a three-phase plan which would see civilians and women soldiers held hostage in Gaza released in the first 45 days, with Israeli forces pulling out of city centres, the coastal road and the strategic strip of land along the border with Egypt.

