Gaza Ceasefire: Israel Receives Three Hostages

The Israeli military has received three hostages who have been released in the Gaza ceasefire, which began earlier yesterday.

The hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City, before being handed to the IDF, which took them into Israel.

Hamas earlier named them as 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, dual BritishIsraeli Emily Damari, 28, and 24-year-old Romi Gonen. Hamas says for every hostage released, 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails.

The long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza came into force after a last-minute delay, with displaced Palestinians beginning to return to the cities they fled, reports the BBC.

In the hours the ceasefire was delayed, Israel continued hitting Gaza, killing 19 more people, according to the Hamas-run civil defence agency.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 back to Gaza as hostages.

The attack triggered a massive Israeli offensive on Gaza, during which more than 46,900 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

