Gaza Ceasefire: ‘Happiest In The World’ Says Freed British Hostage, Mother

Freed British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says she is the “happiest in the world”, as her mother says she is doing “much better than any of us could have anticipated”.

She and two other women were released by Hamas yesterday – they are all said to be in a stable condition and are undergoing more medical checks in hospital.

Ninety Palestinian prisoners were released overnight in exchange for the hostages – most of them women and teenage boys. Some of the freed prisoners describe “indescribable joy” as they were pictured hugging their loved ones in tears.

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is now in its second day – Gazans told the BBC they slept soundly for the first time since the war.

