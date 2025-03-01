Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Insists, Says First Phase Will Not Be Extended

Share

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas has rejected Israel’s plan of extending the first phase of the ceasefire instead of proceeding to the second phase as originally planned.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem who spoke on Saturday, said no talks were being held for a second ceasefire phase even as the first phase is due to expire on March 1.

Qassem said Israel bears the responsibility for not starting second phase negotiations, accusing it of wanting to recover the remaining captives from Gaza while retaining the possibility of resuming the war.

This is coming a day after Hamas urged Israel to move on to the second phase, confirming its full commitment to implementing all the terms of the agreement in all its stages and details.

Egypt’s state information service said on Friday that officials from Israel joined mediators from Qatar and the United States in Cairo on Thursday for intensive discussions.

However, those negotiations apparently bore no fruit.

Talks over the second phase of the ceasefire are meant to negotiate a comprehensive end to the fighting in Gaza, including the return of all remaining captives and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory.

Israel said there are 59 captives remaining in Gaza, 24 of whom are still believed to be alive.

It could be recalled that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Thursday that they were ready to extend the framework of phase one in return for the release of more hostages.

