Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has been called upon by the freed hostage to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement and secure the release of those still held captive by Palestinian militants.

This is contained in a letter signed by 56 former hostages and shared on Instagram page on Friday, warming that returning to war would endanger those still in captivity.

Among the signatories was Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two young sons died while in captivity.

They urged Netanyahu to implement the agreement “In full, in one single maneuver.”

Their appeal follows the release of a video by Hamas showing Israeli hostage Matan Angrest alive.

Angrest, who turned 22 while in captivity, also urged the Israeli government to push forward with the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which lasted six weeks, ended on March 1. While large-scale hostilities have not resumed, tensions remain high.

Israel has expressed willingness to extend the first phase of the truce until mid-April, while Hamas is pushing for the next phase, which could lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the October 2023 Hamas-led attack, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli military.

A Hamas delegation is set to meet Egyptian officials on Saturday to discuss the next steps. The group is demanding a permanent ceasefire, Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the blockade, reconstruction of Gaza, and financial support based on decisions from a recent Arab summit in Cairo.

Hamas has also expressed willingness to negotiate a prisoner exchange, including the release of Israeli-American captives.

