Gaza: Al-Askari Threatens Years Of Long War With Israel

Abu Ali al-Askari, the security official for the Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah group, on Thursday warned Israel that the current situation in Gaza might lead to a protracted war of attrition.

Al-Askari demanded that Tel Aviv cease killing innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, lift the siege, and abandon the policy of displacement.

In an exclusive interview, Al-Askari said, “Once again, the Iraqi people affirm that they stand at the forefront of free nations who believe in the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves.”

He praised the extensive support and solidarity shown by the Iraqi people through protests and events since the start of the “al-Aqsa Flood.”

“Kata’ib Hezbollah can fight against enemies and confront them by relying on the resistance’s internal resources,” al-Askari said, “we are ready for a war of attrition that may extend for years, firmly believing in victory, God willing.”

Al-Askari indicated that the escalation against the enemy would be gradual, extending to a broader scope and involving stronger strikes.

He called on Israel, which he refers to as the “enemy”, to “cease killing innocent civilians in Gaza, lift the siege, and abandon the policy of displacement.”