April 3, 2024
Gaza: 7 Food Charity Workers Killed In Suspected Israeli Air Strike

Seven aid workers, including an Australian and a British national, have been killed in Gaza. They were working for World Central Kitchen (WCK) and had just dropped off aid at a warehouse. WCK says it is pausing its operations and will make a decision about the future of its work soon, reports the BBC.

The charity’s founder, José Andrés, blames Israel for the strike, as does the Gaza’s Hamas-run media office A Palestinian medical source told the BBC the workers had been wearing bullet-proof vests bearing the charity’s logo. Israel’s military says it is conducting a “thorough review” into the incident.

