Gay Pastor Asked Me To Stand On A Bible, Masturbate, Man Tells Court

A middle-aged man, Chigozie Emmanuel, has stated before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, that a suspected gay pastor, Elijah Emenandy, allegedly introduced him to pornography, masturbation and anal sex in his church office. Addressing the court while being led in evidence by counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Mr Olu Azeez, the victim, who testified against Pastor Emenandy, charged with sexual assault by penetration revealed that the incident happened when he was 19 years old and the defendant was his pastor.

The alleged survivor who posited that the cleric had in December 2020, hinted to his mother that he had a vision about him, where he would die in February 2021 and requested that his mother should bring him for prayers immediately, argued that when his mother told him, he did not take it seriously, but the defendant sent a message again that he should see him immediately. Explaining how he had approached the pastor, Emmanuel, said, “My mum and I then went to see him in his church during an evening programme. Afterwards, when he wanted to see me, he asked if my mum should come along, but I said I could handle it.

“He told me we had met before in a church and that he was my teacher in the church. Then, I remembered how I knew him. He said he had a vision of how I would die in February 2021, and I asked him if he could give me a solution. “He said he would pray for me and I should come for counselling every Tuesday. He told me other things and that he would be giving me spiritual assignments. “He asked me questions like if I had ever had sex before or masturbated and if I watched pornography. He also asked if I had wet dreams or if I was into fraud. I said I had not done those things, but I was about getting into fraud.

“He advised me not to get into fraud and that I should change my lifestyle, and I did. I stopped wearing earrings, and my dress code and how I spoke changed.” Emmanuel further stated that one of the days thereafter, Pastor Emenandy called him to his office and asked him to take off his trousers and that he should touch his manhood until he became hard, but he said he could not because he had never done that before.

The witness further hinted to the judge that in the days afterwards, the defendant would take off his clothes and ask him to do the same and sit on his lap and then make him suck the defendant’s nipples. In explaining that at first, he refused, he stated that the defendant notified him that he was releasing powers from his body parts to him to ward off any spirit of death, adding that the suspected gay pastor started showing him porn videos on his phone to teach him how to masturbate in his church office.

The witness insisted that the clergy- man had asked him to his friend’s house, where he did the same and asked him to stand on a Bible and masturbate. Again, the witness insisted that he could not do what the pastor had asked him to do, and therefore stepped down from the Bible and went to the bedside where the defendant lay watching him. “After trying for some time, I ejaculated, and the defendant looked at my semen and said it was okay.

“He asked me to ejaculate more often. He asked me to suck his nipple until he ejaculated and said that was how he had helped other boys and that was how we did that at his friend’s house twice after that day. “Then we started again at the church, he would just go naked and ask me to suck his nipples and masturbate, and every time we ejaculated together, life was transferred from his own to mine so that I won’t die. I believed him because he was like my spiritual father. “He then promised to help with my education and everything, that I should move to his house after telling my mum, but I did not tell my dad.

I moved to his room and parlour self-contain apartment somewhere in Mile 2, “I met a guy, a lady, and a baby in the house. The lady and the child slept in the room while we slept in the parlour. “At night, he started touching me again and made me suck his nipples while he sucked mine, we did this every night,” he posited. Emmanuel argued that the defendant thereafter requested to penetrate his anus, but he refused and the next morning the defendant was angry and said he refused to do the work of God with him.

He told the court that days later, because the defendant was persistent, he agreed to anal sex and was seriously bruised afterwards because he bled for two days. “He made me masturbate with him twice daily, while the next assignment was to drink his urine. I refused at first, but I later did it after much persistence. “He would ejaculate in my mouth and say it was power being transferred. He would tell me to eat his feaces which he did once and vomited,” Emmanuel declared. The case has been adjourned until December 11, 2023, for continuation of the trial.