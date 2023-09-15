Gay Marriage of Controversy

How it started

The puzzle surrounding the controversial gay marriage in Delta State, seemed like a dream but it was true. It is yet to be solved. The war of words that followed the arrest and parade of the couples, their well-wishers and other participants, has been conterchorrous.

Various interest groups and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) are still feasting on the intrigue of the marriage feast. The interest groups did not only showed interest in the banquet but became empathic.

They portrayed the arrest of the ‘bride’, the ‘bridegroom’, and their guests by the police, on the day of their celebration as illicit, such that at the end of the day, nothing was left to be desired about the glory the police had wanted to take. Is the rest is history?

The roll call

Besides the gay bride and the gay bridegroom, over 100 supporters that came to witness the same-sex marriage and their well-wishers, who came from far and near, with gifts for the newly wedded couples in town, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, were raided and dumped in the cell of the command.

Although, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, has vehemently condemned the same-sex marriage and unequivocally said that the Big Heart State “is no place for any sort of same-sex relationship” and maintained that “marriage is only valid when it is contracted between a man and a woman”, the various interest groups have cried foul against him for intruding into the private life of individual citizens and infringing on their fundamental right of association.

CP reads the riot act

Undeterred, CP Wale Abass, warned that “explicit or implicit public show of amorous relationships between people of the same sex is prohibited in the state. Any act of defiance is detrimental and deviants will be brought to book in accordance with Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2013.”

He encouraged members of the public to help the police uphold the moral standards of the society by being conscious of their environment and never hesitate to provide credible and prompt information that would aid the maintenance of serenity within the command.

The raid

The Police Command in the state gathered through tip-off that over 100 young people were carrying out a gay wedding banquet at a hotel in Warri, Delta State. Detectives mobilized to the venue and swiftly raided all who were at the ceremony, and paraded them.

The Command maintained that homosexual relationship is criminalized in Nigeria, hence the command will not tolerate such within the state.

RULAAC reacts

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said it was an Abuse of Due Process and Double Standards. The group noted with serious concern the arrest that due legal procedure was not followed. The group maintained that the point has been made repeatedly that parading suspects before the media is illegal, unconstitutional and prejudicial to fair hearing and fair trial.

Hence, the group said, “It is an illegal and unprofessional law enforcement method that violates human dignity and subverts the Constitutional right to presumption of innocence. It amounts to convicting the suspects without trial.

“Whereas we acknowledge that Homosexual relationships are criminalized in Nigeria there are, nonetheless, established legal procedures for the treatment of persons accused of crime.

“Persons accused of committing any offence under the law are entitled to be presumed innocent until they are found guilty following a fair trial in a court of competent jurisdiction. They are also entitled to be treated with dignity.”

The group expressed dismay that the Command acted promptly to gay marriage arrest when it had white -washed other cases before it. “We are amazed that the Delta State Police Command could be this prompt and efficient in ar- resting and parading gay suspects.

Yet, more than 3 months after the Inspector-General of Police forwarded to the CP Delta a petition from a coalition of Civil Society organisations concerning allegations of ‘Obtaining by False Pretenses’ against a Delta State-based, self-acclaimed human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, the Command has taken no action known to the petitioners.

Harrison Gwamnishu was accused of defrauding sev- eral victims of millions of naira in his fake claim to activism. “The IGP’s directive to the CP Delta dated 15 May, 2023, entitled ‘Alleged Fraud and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses against Harrison Gwamnishu by a Group of CSOs’ signed by CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar PSO to IGP directed the CP Delta to ‘handle’.

“Three months after, the petitioners are yet to hear anything about the investigation. Recently, Harrison Gwamnishu posted a photograph of himself and CP Wale Abass in his Facebook page where he described the Delta CP as ‘a father to me’ and said he ‘appreciate his fatherly love to me’.

Condemnation

RULAAC condemned the abuse of legally established procedures for handling crime suspects by parading the gay suspects before the media thereby flagrantly violating their due process rights.

“We call on the police not to further violate their rights. They should release them on bail or promptly charge them to court. We also condemn the double standards by the Delta Command in ignoring the directive of the IGP to investigate allegations of crime against Harrison Gwamnishu.

We call on the CP Delta to comply with the directive of the IGP and ensure unbiased and effective investigation of the allegations against Harrison Gwamnishu.

Recovered items

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who paraded them on behalf of CP Wale Abass, said new facts have begun to emerge on the Sunday all-night wedding reception of homosexuality during at a popular hotel, off Refinery Road in Effurun, the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said the same-sex wedding was between 22-year-old, Daniel Pius (groom) and 20-year- old Maxwel Ohwonohwo (bride). He said: “On August 27, 2023, around 9 p.m, operatives of the divisional patrol team attached to Ekpan Division intercepted a male cross-dresser, who claimed to be an actor; upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a member of a certain Gay Club and that he was on his way to join his fellow members for a gay marriage ceremony.

“Acting on intelligence gathered, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, raided Teebolus Hotel off Refinery Road Ekpan Warri where some suspected gay members were reportedly holding a gay marriage.

“As the operatives arrived at the said hotel, the gay members immediately took to flight, scampering in different directions. The policemen chased and arrested 67 suspects both male and female for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding.”

He said when the venue of the event was searched, items recovered included, one codeine bottle, three cups of refined Canadian loud, five sachets of SK, one sachet of tramadol, four tablets of molly drug, one crusher as well as gay marriage ceremonial dresses.

According to him, one of the paraded suspects, identified himself as Emmanuel Alex, saud he was invited to an award event and he was surprised that after the segment was over around midnight, he saw some of the men changing to ladies’ wear.

Delta keeps mum

The state government declined comment on the matter. While Governor Sheriff Oborevwori kept mum, neither the Ministry of Women Affairs, Social and Community Development not its sister Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs commented on the marriage saga.