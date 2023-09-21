GAVI’s Visit To Nigeria, Critical To Closing Immunisation Gaps, Others

The CEO of Gavi, David Marlow has completed his first high-level visit since assuming his new role in August 2023 to Nigeria, to meet with Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate; the Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib; and Vaccine Alliance Partners.

The introductory trip was an opportunity to take stock of Nigeria’s progress, establish ways of working, set clear priorities, and foster alignment to improve immunisation performance.

Nigeria is a key partner to Gavi, and the country has made substantial progress in the last five years towards increasing coverage and building a resilient and sustainable immunisation programme.

While these achievements are noteworthy, concerted efforts are required to address ongoing challenges including reducing regional disparities in immunisation coverage and strengthening health systems to prevent further outbreaks.

Welcoming Gavi to Nigeria, Muhammad Pate thanked David Marlow for the timely visit and particularly the ongoing support of the vaccine alliance to Nigeria’s broader goal of strengthening her health and immunisation systems to better promote access to vaccines and immunisation services. In his words:

“His Excellency, President Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to use better health and social welfare outcomes to transform Nigeria. This is the fulcrum of the Administration’s renewed hope agenda because a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Our overriding goal is to save lives by producing affordable and easily accessible healthcare for Nigeria through reducing physical and financial pains.”

Highlighting the huge number of Nigeria’s infant population, Muhammad Pate stated that central to the Government’s health agenda is the health of children. “With 43 per cent of Nigeria’s demographics under 0 – 14 years, we will invest in vaccination programmes and strengthening systems for equitable child health towards significantly reducing the number of zero-dose children in line with universal health targets.

“But we cannot do this alone, which is why we are excited with [the visit of Vaccine Alliance Partners. Your strong collaboration will be vital to improving vaccine coverage and reaching Nigerian children and their families with the full range of immunisation and other routine health interventions needed for achieving the goals we have set for desirable and holistic health outcomes for all Nigerians.”

Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said: “As a nation, we openly acknowledge that we have not yet achieved our targeted immunisation coverage goal. We are acutely aware of the myriad challenges and barriers that have impeded our efforts to establish an effective routine immunisation system.

“These hurdles encompass a shortage of skilled personnel, limited capacity, inadequate funding, insufficient pharmaceuticals, and supplies, and more. Consequently, a significant portion of our eligible population, especially children remains vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

“However, we maintain an optimistic outlook, driven by the continuous support we receive from organisations like Gavi and other generous donors. We aspire to raise our current immunisation coverage from 57 per cent to 84 per cent by the year 2028.

“The visit by Mr. David Marlow to Nigeria further underscores the shared commitment we have towards the common goal of increasing vaccination coverage.

Our determination remains steadfast, our mission is crystal clear, and our vision is of a Nigeria where no child suffers from preventable diseases. Together, we strive for a healthier and disease-free future.”

David Marlow, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: “Over the course of the Vaccine Alliance’s partnership with Nigeria, spanning over two decades, we have worked together to improve access to new and under-used vaccines for millions of the most vulnerable children.

“Tremendous progress has been achieved over this time, with DTP3 coverage growing from 27 per cent in 2001 to 62 per cent in 2022. (WUENIC). The WUENIC is a rule-based system implemented as a logic programme, developed by WHO and UNICEF for estimating global, country-by-country, infant immunization coverage.

We want to use this platform for progress to address further critical immunisation challenges. Nigeria is home to the highest number of zero-dose children globally, and today 2.3 million children do not have the basic protection they need to grow up healthy and thrive. Innovation, partnership and integration will be key to reaching these children, especially those living in remote communities or conflict-affected regions.

Throughout my trip, I was encouraged by the dedication and commitment to strengthen primary healthcare and the importance placed on health more generally by the administration of President Bola A. Tinubu. The upcoming HPV introduction will be a critical milestone for the country and for our collective ambition to build a future where no young woman is at risk of developing cervical cancer – a preventable yet devastating disease.

As the Vaccine Alliance, Gavi is deeply committed to working with Nigeria to ensure the greatest number of people can access the life-saving protection of vaccines.”