Gauff Beats Swiatek As US Win United Cup

Taylor Fritz got the better of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a third-set tiebreak to clinch victory for the United States in the United Cup final in Sydney.

The 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-4) success for the world number four followed a straight-set win for Coco Gauff over Iga Swiatek in the opening women’s singles match.

It is the second win for the US in the mixed team event after they took the inaugural title in 2023.

Gauff, the world number three, claimed a second successive win over Swiatek after beating the former world number one on her way to the WTA Finals title in Riyadh in November.

