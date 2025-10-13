New Telegraph

October 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Gauff Beats Pegula…

Gauff Beats Pegula To Win Wuhan Open Title

Coco Gauff became the first player to win her first nine hard-court finals as she beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win the Wuhan Open.

The 21-year-old world number three won 6-4 7-5 against her American compatriot to claim her 11th career singles title in total.

“I’d like to thank my team, it was a great Asian swing [of tournaments],” Gauff said in her victory speech. “I’m going to call JC [her coach Jean-Christophe Faurel] out here; he originally didn’t want me to come because I had a tough US Open but I had to prove him wrong.

“I’m a very stubborn person, so maybe he said that on purpose for me to have a good result here.”

The French Open champion, who was making her second appearance at the Wuhan Open, trailed 3-0 in the second set but dug deep to reduce the deficit to 5-3 before claiming four straight games to seal victory.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group Decries State Of Education, Health In Osun
Read Next

Sports Apprentice Holds Inaugural Football Forum, Career Bootcamp In Abuja