Gauff Beats Pegula To Win Wuhan Open Title

Coco Gauff became the first player to win her first nine hard-court finals as she beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win the Wuhan Open.

The 21-year-old world number three won 6-4 7-5 against her American compatriot to claim her 11th career singles title in total.

“I’d like to thank my team, it was a great Asian swing [of tournaments],” Gauff said in her victory speech. “I’m going to call JC [her coach Jean-Christophe Faurel] out here; he originally didn’t want me to come because I had a tough US Open but I had to prove him wrong.

“I’m a very stubborn person, so maybe he said that on purpose for me to have a good result here.”

The French Open champion, who was making her second appearance at the Wuhan Open, trailed 3-0 in the second set but dug deep to reduce the deficit to 5-3 before claiming four straight games to seal victory.