June 16, 2025
Gattuso Named New Italy Coach

Gennaro Gattuso was named Italy’s new coach yesterday and will be tasked with helping the Azzurri qualify for the 2026 World Cup after replacing Luciano Spalletti.

The 47-year-old was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning side and won 73 caps for the national team as a player. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Gattuso would be presented to the media on Thursday.

“Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. “The blue shirt is like a second skin for him. His motivation, his professionalism and his experience will be essential.

“(He is) Aware of the importance of the objective we want to achieve. I thank him for the total dedication with which he has accepted this challenge.”

