Gateway To Nigeria’s Olympic

Abeokuta tells the beautiful story of sports in Nigeria – the only instrument of national unity. Gateway 2024 is currently front page news with a high assemblage of stars and superstars, veterans and contemporary, all working towards one goal – development.

The National Sports Festival (NSF) kicked off in 1973, three years after the Civil War, with Lagos as hosts. It came months after the successful hosting of the Second All Africa Games, at the magnificent National Stadium, Surulere. Peace engulfed the atmosphere as participants did battle with banters, a departure from the bullets and bombs that had previously bloodied the country for all of 30 months.

Beyond peace, the idea behind the NSF was to groom talents. This was evident in the categorisation of events into Senior, Intermediate and Junior. Emmanuel Okala, who had already established himself as national football team goalkeeper, represented the East Central State senior team. Thompson Usiyen was in the Midwestern State Intermediate team.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (the present Kwara State Governor) played for the Kwara State Junior team. By 1975, Usiyen had become part of the Green Eagles, teaming up with Okala and other seniors who took part in the 1973 festival, like Patrick Ekeji, Segun Odegbami, Nwabueze Nwankwo, Zion Ogunfeyimi and Francis Moniedafe.

There was a level playing field and backgrounds did not matter. Children of the rich and famous were as involved as those from not so well to do homes. Nnenna Njoku, daughter of the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, and the country’s First Professor of Botany, Eni Njoku, took part in athletics. Jennifer Nwokedi, whose dad was a High Court Judge, was also one of the athletes.

The 1973 Sports Festival prepared athletes for future international games. It was therefore no surprise that when Lagos hosted the Nigeria/ Ghana Sports Festival in 1974, the host nation came out tops. The NSF continued to be held every two years, Lagos hosted again in 1975. Kaduna did in 1977, Ibadan took its turn in 1979 and in 1981, the train moved to Benin.

After that, inconsistency crept in. It took another four years for Ilorin to host, in 1985. Three years later, it was Port Harcourt. With inconsistency, came other forms of irregularities and contraptions. Then came politics, with the return of democracy in 1999.

All manner of managers emerged, many with little knowledge of sports. As quacks dominated, standards fell. Gateway Games seems to be something different.

The Ogun State government under Dapo Abiodun should be commended for trying to match standards elsewhere. A Festival Village to accommodate the various contingents was set up at Babcock University in Ilishan Remo.

The state is blessed with a refubished Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the capital city, and the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne. Remo Stars are National Professional Football League champions and the owner, Kunle Soname, a widely travelled entrepreneur, created a befitting environment for sports to thrive.

The organisation of Gateway 2024, which was billed to take place last year but like the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Cameroon 2021 African Nations Cup, suffered a shift, a step higher than previous editions. For instance, there is an opportunity for younger talents, who ordinarily might have been dropped for their seniors to participate.

They are known as Invited Junior Athletes (IJA). It is partly because of the organisational changes that former champions are trooping to Abeokuta, from all over the globe. Charlton Ehizuelen, one of the top long jumpers in the world in 1973, arrived from the United States. Godwin Obasogie came in too.

With Bruce Ijirigho, captain of the Nigerian team to the botched Montreal 1976 Olympics, these veterans are admiring the facilities put up for the festival. Athletes are also earning good money, some as much as N700, 000.

This could explain why some stars came in from the United States and France respectively. This is a far cry from what Nathaniel Obijiofor earned after winning the 400 metres hurdles gold for Anambra State in 1977. All Obijiofor got was a commendation letter from the then Military Governor, Col. John Atom Kpera.

When the hurdler was offered a scholarship to study in America, the Anambra State Sports Council refused to buy the flight ticket – and here was a star who had won the state’s first ever gold medal. The NSF has also made global icons. Akeem Olajuwon won gold in 1979, representing the Lagos State basketball team.

He even represented Nigeria in basketball in 1980 before relocating to the United States. Lagos won basketball gold in 1973, 1975, 1977 and 1979 respectively. Babs Ogunade was there all through. In 2012, Ogunade was inducted into the African Basketball Hall of Fame, with Yomi Sagodeji.

However, one area that the festival must be improved upon is records keeping. It is easy to know past Olympic Games medallists through documented accounts. Sadly there is nearly nothing about the NSF. Dominic Ogbueze who won football gold with the ECS Spartans in 1973, tried to find that feat on the internet. He met a brick wall.

Not many know that Issa ‘Lanky’ Saliman of Kwara State took part in eight games – six times as a footballer and twice as coach. In 1973, Gen. Yakubu Gowon graced the NSF and invited his Sudanese counterpart, Jaafar Al Nimeiry to the football grand finale. We also hope President Tinubu will do the same and show up in Abeokuta. This is the Nigerian Olympics and it also deserves renewed vigour. All hope is not lost.

