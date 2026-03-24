Gateway Programme Begins Registration Of 340,000 Youth For Gig Jobs

The Gateway Programme, a major five-year initiative aimed at connecting 340,000 young Nigerians to sustainable global gig work, has commenced.

The programme, implemented by the Co-creation HUB Ltd (CcHUB), represents a significant effort to harness Nigeria’s youth dividend amid the rapid expansion of the global gig economy, estimated to be worth approximately $1.85 trillion by 2032.

Strategically designed to address Nigeria’s skills-to-employment gap, the Gateway Programme equips participants with the competencies required to thrive in today’s flexible, digital gig economy. Its core mission is to transition 340,000 young people from unemployment into sustainable income generation.

The initiative launched with a focus on four high-demand, marketrelevant creative digital skills: Digital Marketing, Video Production and Editing, Graphic Design, and UI/UX Design.

Inclusivity is central to the programme’s design, with a deliberate focus on empowering underserved groups. Gateway aims to address gender imbalance in the digital workforce while ensuring meaningful participation for young women, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and displaced youth, including young men.

“The Gateway Programme represents a crucial, life-changing intervention in Nigeria’s youth unemployment challenge,” said Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director of Co-creation HUB Ltd.

“By connecting 340,000 vulnerable young people to high-demand creative digital skills and direct pathways into the global gig economy, we are enabling them to become immediate and sustainable income earners.”