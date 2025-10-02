Gateway Int’l Airport Remains Best Investment By Abiodun’s Govt –Ogun Elders

The Gateway State International Airport, Ilishan Remo, has been described as the best investment bequeathed to the state by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

The Chairman of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, stated this yesterday when he led other members of the council on an inspection tour of the airport.

Okuboyejo, who expressed delight with the state-of-the-art facilities at the airport, noted that it could be compared to the best anywhere across the globe. He said: “It is an excellent airport.

I have traveled the whole length of the world, and in all these places, I am proud to say that what I have seen here today measures up and is much better than a number of other airports. “It is the best long-term investment.

As it grows over the years, its developmental progress becomes so magnificent that you cannot imagine.

“Some of us know what Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos used to be many years ago and what it is now. “This airport has been planned for the next 20-30 years in terms of growth and development.”

The elder statesman, while describing the airport as the best legacy of Dapo Abiodun’s administration, expressed optimism that its objectives would be met.