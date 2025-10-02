Gateway Int’l Airport: Ogun Elders Laud Abiodun’s Landmark Investment

The Gateway International Airport in Ilishan Remo has been hailed as the best investment delivered by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State.

Chief Olu Okuboyejo, Chairman of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, made the remarks on Thursday while leading council members on an inspection tour of the airport.

Expressing delight at the state-of-the-art facilities, Chief Okuboyejo said the airport could rival some of the best in the world. “It is an excellent airport. I have traveled extensively, and what I have seen here today measures up and surpasses many other airports. It is the best long-term investment, designed to grow magnificently over the next 20-30 years,” he stated.

He described the airport as the administration’s greatest legacy and urged that plans be made to secure approval from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to enable international flights, which would generate revenue and make the facility self-sustaining.

“Those who build renowned airports are remembered for generations. Governor Abiodun’s contribution will not be an exception,” Chief Okuboyejo added.

Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, noted that the airport was designed to anchor industrial and economic activities, particularly in the Remo Economic Cluster. He expressed confidence that the airport would grow busier over the years as supporting infrastructure develops.

“The passenger terminal, cargo warehouses, independent power plant, fire station, and control tower are all ready to support commercial operations,” Engr. Dairo said.

Airport Manager Captain Dapo Olumide confirmed that aviation regulatory officers are already on-site and final touches are being completed.

He revealed that the first commercial flight is expected next Tuesday, with bookings already coming in from Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, and other parts of Ogun State.