Gateway Games’ll Be Benchmark For NSF –Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, said the forthcoming Gateway Games will be a benchmark for the National Sports Festival in Nigeria. The Gateway Games 2024 will be staged between May 16 and 31 in Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun told journalists that the government of the state was intentional about the forthcoming games. He stated that after giant strides were recorded in other areas, the government decided to bid for the games.

He said: “We are very deliberate about it. We developed infrastructures, improved massively on security, and other areas, then we moved on to tourism and also sports.

“We are aware sport unites the people despite our differences. Again, we are trying to set good standards with the games to be a benchmark in the history of the history of the games.

‘”The LOC and government have been working day and night to put the finishing touches to our preparations. I can boldly say we are ready.

” Governor Abiodun also expressed delight that for the first time in the history of the games, all athletes competing at the games will be accommodated in the same place. “It’s going to be a Games Village, and that’s like Olympics standard,” Abiodun added.

