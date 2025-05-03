Gateway Games: Ogun Vows To Make Participants Comfortable

Share

The Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, has assured that the athletes and entire participants of the forthcoming National Sports Festival will be comfortable at the games.

Isiaka stated that the 22nd National Sports Festival will be declared as “best of the best” in the end.

“Everybody will be comfortable with our hospitality and the entire organization of the event,” he said.

The commissioner said work has been going on day and night at the upgraded MKO Abiola International Stadium, hub of the upcoming festival and the Alake Sports Centre, where some indoor games as well as handball will be held.

Remarkably, the facilities have undergone a tremendous upgrade as the facade of the stadium wears a new look, while the new athletics tracks have also been laid.

The football pitch is now lush green following the laying of hybrid astroturf.

The sports commissioner, Isiaka, who credits the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for the transformation, pointed out that the enclosed VVIP pavilion at the stadium has been expanded to accommodate nearly 150 guests, up from the previous capacity of fewer than 50 guests.

He affirmed that nearly all facilities are completed, with the few remaining undergoing final touches and scheduled to be ready before the festival gets underway.

“We are fully prepared. The facilities speak for themselves,” Hon. Isiaka said during the tour. “We are working around the clock to ensure every necessary structure is in place.

“By the time the games begin, Ogun State will be more than ready.”

Share