Gateway Games: Ogun Unveils Logo, Theme Song, Mascot

Share

…As National Sports Festival set to kick start

Ogun State Government, host of the 22nd National Sports Festival on Monday, unveiled the official communication materials for the sports event, including the festival’s logo, theme song, and mascot.

The ceremony, which was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, was a colourful affair, attracting government officials, sports administrators, athletes and other dignitaries.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, led the formal presentation of the festival’s identity items as Ogun gears up to host thousands of athletes and visitors for the Games, which will kick off on May 16.

READ ALSO:

The festival’s logo, designed in the state’s signature lemon green and yellow colours, was the first to be unveiled, drawing applause from the packed hall.

Shortly after, the theme song titled E’kaabo — a Yoruba word meaning “Welcome” — was introduced. The song, composed by Dr Bayo Adepetun, is expected to capture the spirit of hospitality and sportsmanship that Ogun hopes to showcase during the Games.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the festival mascot, ‘Omo Ogun. ’ An animated version of the mascot strutted onto the stage to the delight of the audience, offering a salute before stepping down to greet the top dignitaries in attendance.

The Gateway Games, which are often described as Nigeria’s “mini-Olympics,” will see athletes from across the country converge in Ogun State to compete in various sporting disciplines.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

