Gateway Games: Davido, Asa To Perform At Opening Ceremony

Organisers of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, have announced that Nigerian music superstars Davido and Asa will headline the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony of the Games.

The event is scheduled to take place today, Sunday, May 18, at 5:00 PM, at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

After months of intensive planning and preparation, the stage is set for what is being described as one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in the history of the National Sports Festival.

To ensure the 2024 edition of the Gateway Games sets a new benchmark, organisers have lined up world-class performances and vibrant cultural displays aimed at showcasing the richness of Nigeria’s heritage.

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Bukola Olopade, expressed excitement over the level of preparation and the quality of the ceremony.

“This is our own Olympics, and from start to finish, the festival must reflect that global standard—both in competition and organisation,” he said.

“That is why the National Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, has put together a world-class event for today’s Opening Ceremony.”

Olopade, who has consistently maintained that Ogun State would host the best edition of the Games, said the aesthetics and smooth planning are proof that doubters were wrong.

“From the Opening Ceremony to the Games proper, you will witness the best. For the first time ever in NSF history, the initial two days will be completely free from issues related to accommodation and feeding, and that’s something to celebrate,” he added.

While keeping the full programme under wraps, Olopade revealed that Asa will open the ceremony while Davido will close it.

“I won’t disclose everything, but I can tell you this: Nigerians should stay glued to their televisions because they are about to witness an Opening Ceremony like never before,” he said.

