Gateway Games: Bayelsa Not Under Pressure, Ready To Compete –Igali

The Commissioner for Sports in Bayelsa State, Daniel Igali, has stated that the state’s contingent is in Abeokuta for the 22nd National Sports Festival, where they aim to compete and potentially emerge as the overall winner.

Bayelsa State won the inaugural edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival held in Uyo. However, the former international emphasised that people should not judge solely based on that result, as Delta State remains the team to beat at the festival.

He expressed his excitement about joining others in Abeokuta for the event and mentioned that the state has brought a competitive squad.

“We are very excited. Of course, you know, we’re here with a pretty large, competitive squad,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’re going to give a keen competition here in Ogun State.

All eyes should not be on us just because we won Niger Delta Games, that’s like nine states and also, it was for athletes that are U-25, we are talking about over 38 teams here.

You know the perennial winner is Delta State, they are almost insurmountable. “But what we believe is that there should be keen competition and that’s what we are here to provide.

At the last festival in Delta, we won gold medals in 26 different sports. So, Bayasa is not a one team sport. We are pretty proficient at different sports and we hope to give good competition here.”

The festival which officially started on Sunday, May 18, has seen athletes winning gold medals with most impressive of them all two members of the newly created State for the purpose of the Games, The Invited Junior Athletes, popularly called IJA, beating another state to the gold.

