Gateway Games 2024: Olamide, AJ to Light Up Opening Ceremony

…as Senator Omoyayi donates bags to journalists

Saturday Telegraph can exclusively revealed that Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, popularly called Olamide Baddo, and former boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, are some of the stars of the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged Gateway Games 2024.

According to reports, Olamide is expected to perform during the opening ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 18 at the mainbowl of the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, while the flame is run in by six legendary Nigerian athletes, representing the geo-political zones of the country. The final torchbearer, an iconic Ogun athlete such as Anthony Joshua, lights the cauldron.

With the Festival officially starting with the arrival of athletes and officials on Friday, May 16 (yesterday), the different states are already expressing their readiness to showcase their athletes during the games.

States like Oyo, Kano and Delta arrived Ogun State on Friday with others expected as at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District and Chairman of Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu (Omoyayi), on Friday donated some work tools to the journalists covering the Festival.

Omoyayi said the gesture was to support the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, as he hosts all the states of the federation.

Contained in the bag are writing pad and pen, power bank, press jacket among other things as he promised continue to support the media.

