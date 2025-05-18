Gateway Games 2024: Ogun Ready As VP Set To Declare Festival Open

Share

All is now set for the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, with the host city, Abeokuta, ready for all the athletes and officials coming for the championships.

The crème de la crème of Nigerian sports will converge on Abeokuta on Sunday (today), as the NSF kicks off in grand style.

The Festival will open with a colourful ceremony that promises cultural splendour and athletic excellence. Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will formally declare the Games open, marking the commencement of two weeks of national unity through sport.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the nation that the state is fully prepared to host athletes, officials, and guests from across the country.

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, emphasised that the National Sports Festival is not merely a tradition but a strategic platform to discover emerging talents and strengthen national unity through the power of sport.

This year’s edition breaks new ground with the introduction of a symbolic “38th state”—the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA)—a team of exceptional young talents competing independently to spotlight Nigeria’s future champions.

Over 10,000 athletes from all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and the IJA team will compete in 33 sports, making this edition one of the most extensive in the festival’s rich history. It stands as a celebration not just of athletic talent, but of the enduring spirit of the Nigerian people.

Events will take place across multiple venues, including the Alake Sports Centre, MKO Abiola Stadium, Remo Stars Stadium, and other key facilities.

