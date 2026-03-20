Gateway City Documentary On Badagry Nominated For iREP Film Festival

Gateway City, a documentary film that takes a close look at Badagry, a historic town in Nigeria has been nominated for a special screening at the 15th iREPRESENT (iREP) International Documentary Film Festival.

The director of the documentary, Mr Viyon Awhanse, disclosed the film goes beyond just talking about issues; it uses cool movie techniques to demonstrate how trade, diplomacy, and history all come together in this megacity.

The iREP International Documentary Film Festival is a leading platform for documentary cinema on the African continent. Awhanse is a big name in the film world. He has won awards and worked on some of the most important African films.

“It asks a big question: How can big cities include their important gateways in future growth?,” he asked. Awhanse said the documentary film was sponsored by Samuel Mawuyàn Ajose (SMA) Movement with the story from Dr Babatunde Mesiwaku, the Chairman of the Movement in Lagos.

“SMA Movement is backing a super cool documentary called Gateway City, which is all about heritage, leadership, and the magic of movies.

This awesome film, directed and produced by the awardwinning filmmaker, Awhanse and the story by Dr Babatunde Mesewaku has been picked for a special screening at the 15th iREPRESENT (iREP) International Documentary Film Festival.

He said Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, a leading Governorship Aspirant of APC is showing how much he believes in the power of stories to make a difference in the world.