Gateway Airport: Value Jet To Begin Passenger Flights October 7

Excitement is building as Value Jet Airlines is set to commence commercial operations at the Gateway International Airport (GWI) in Ogun State from Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The airline will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays, flying the GWI–Abuja route. According to the schedule, flights will depart GWI at 8:30 a.m. and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9:45 a.m.. The return flight from Abuja will depart at 4:00 p.m. and arrive GWI at 5:15 p.m.

The development follows regulatory approvals for the state-of-the-art airport, which has been described as a game-changer for air travel in the Southwest region.

In a statement, the airline disclosed that tickets will be available from Thursday, September 25, online, via travel agents, and at the GWI ticketing desks.

With this launch, travellers from Ibadan, Ogun, Lagos, and Abuja will now enjoy seamless air connectivity through GWI, while also benefitting from its world-class facilities.

Industry stakeholders, including business executives, industrialists, bankers, contractors, government officials, and leisure travellers, have expressed enthusiasm, noting that the airport offers easier access to Lagos and other parts of the country.