Gateway Airport: Legacy Project To Unlock Ogun Economic Potential

All is now set for the commencement of commercial operations at the Gateway International Cargo Airport, Illisan-Remo, Ogun State, following the Interim Aerodrome Operational Permit granted it by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday, August 15, 2025. The approval allows the airport to operate scheduled commercial air transport flights.

With the nod, a major international aviation company is expected to operate two weekly cargo flights from London to the airport, while passenger flights will be launched with direct routes to Abuja (the Federal Capital Territory) and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This is not just another airport. It’s a benchmark Airport; a game changer. The NCAA’s certification represents a major milestone, as the agency described the airport as a model for future aviation infrastructure in Nigeria. The airport’s stateof-the-art facilities were judged to be world-class and a source of pride for Ogun State.

While construction was ongoing, a combined team of regulatory authorities, including the NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had, in December last year, visited the airport, hailing the quality of facilities put in place as one of the best in West Africa. They unanimously concluded that the infrastructure at the airport, including the Control Tower, Weather Monitoring Areas, Runway, Fire Service Stations, and the Apron, could rival any of their type around the world.

A quick run of the features of the facilities at the airport shows a four-kilometre (4,000-metre) long and 60-metre-wide runway, which is one of the longest and widest in West Africa sub-region. This design allows it to accommodate wide-body and ultra-long-haul aircraft, including Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.

The runway is equipped with a sophisticated and solar-powered lighting system, including Category 1 approach lighting, elevated runway end lights, and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI). It also has a Doppler VOR/DME navigation system, which is considered more precise than those at many other airports in Nigeria.

The airport features a five-storey, 36-metre-tall air traffic control tower equipped with the state-of-the-art aviation control systems, including ADS-B transponders and fully calibrated ground-to-air communication systems. The building itself has a dedicated, uninterruptible power supply, with backup inverters to ensure continuous operations. Apart from its terminal building designed for both domestic and international processing, the apron, which is built on 82,000 square metres, has the capacity to park up to 20 aircraft at once.

The lighting system on the apron is noted for being advanced, with a winch-based system that allows for easy maintenance. The entire airport is surrounded by a 12-kilometre perimeter fence, which is a key security feature. Above all, its communication system is built on a high-speed fibreoptic network, with a satellite-based backup (Starlink) to ensure seamless internet connectivity.

Strategically located near the nation’s commercial nerve centre, the airport will serve as a designated alternate airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, helping to ease congestion and provide a diversion point for Lagos-bound flights. The commencement of operations is expected to significantly boost trade, investment, and tourism in Ogun State and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification by facilitating the export of agricultural produce.

The airport’s location is its most significant asset. It is strategically positioned to serve as a logistics hub for the entire South-western region and is a designated alternative to the congested Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. This ensures a steady flow of both cargo and passenger traffic.

Its potential as foreign exchange earnings gives a brighter future for the state’s economy, as the airport will serve as a gateway for exporting goods, generating foreign currency for the state and local businesses

The long runway, capable of accommodating large ultra-long-haul aircraft, gives it a unique competitive advantage for international freight. Its economic multiplier effect is immeasurable. Beyond direct financial returns, the project is expected to generate a massive economic multiplier effect.

The creation of over 25,000 jobs, the attraction of new industries, and the boosting of agricultural exports will lead to increased tax receipts and a more robust state economy. This indirect but substantial return on investment is a key part of the government’s long-term vision. While the project’s initial cost has been reportedly put at $800 million, the prospects for a positive Return of Investment (ROI) are strong.

The government’s strategic approach of leveraging a public-private partnership (PPP), combined with the airport’s diverse revenue streams and strategic location, positions the project for longterm financial viability and economic success. The Gateway International Airport holds immense significance for the Ogun State economy, going far beyond just facilitating air travel.

Its development is a central part of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s strategy to transform the state into a major industrial and economic hub. Conceived as a catalyst for the AgroAllied Sector, the airport is primarily designed as an agro-cargo hub. This will have a transformative effect on Ogun State’s agricultural sector. By providing a dedicated facility for the swift export of perishable goods, it will reduce post-harvest losses.

Farmers can now get their produce (e.g., fruits, vegetables, flowers) to international markets quickly, reducing waste and increasing profitability. Its potential as foreign exchange earnings gives a brighter future for the state’s economy, as the airport will serve as a gateway for exporting goods, generating foreign currency for the state and local businesses.

Due to deliberate policy of the government focusing on developing a Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) around the airport, the airport will attract companies to process and package agricultural products for export, adding value and creating jobs. As already projected, as estimated 25,000 jobs are expected to be created by this project either directly or indirectly.

These jobs span various sectors, including aviation, logistics, ground-handling, customs, and security services. The development of an aerotropolis (an airport city) around the facility will also attract investment in real estate, hospitality, retail, and commercial services, creating a wide range of opportunities. The airport’s location is a key part of its economic value proposition.

Situated near the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, it is strategically positioned to serve as a logistics hub for the entire South-western region. By doing so, it will serve as a viable alternative to the often-congested Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, easing traffic and improving the efficiency of cargo and passenger movement.

Additionally, the airport has the potential advantage of enhancing supply chains whereby manufacturers and businesses in Ogun State and the surrounding areas will have a direct channel for receiving raw materials and exporting finished goods, improving the overall efficiency of their supply chains. Also, by improving connectivity and creating a business-friendly environment, the airport is a magnet for investment.

The state government is leveraging the airport to attract both local and foreign investors in various sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, and aviation-related services, thereby solidifying Ogun State’s reputation as a top investment destination in Nigeria. One big question industry experts have always raised is the issue of sustainability and profitability, considering Nigeria’s constantly changing political and business environment.

While sustainability is a complex issue, the project is strategically positioned for success. The major strength that supports its sustainability is the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model. The government has made it clear that the airport will be run on a concession basis.

This model is a major strength. It shifts the operational and financial risks to a private entity that has the expertise to manage a commercial enterprise. The state government’s role in de-risking the project by building the initial infrastructure makes it a more attractive proposition for private investors, ensuring that a professional operator will take over and manage it for the long term.