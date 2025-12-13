Gates’ Foundation Invests $27m In Nigeria’s Health System

…Govs: We’ll dedicate 30% annual budget to primary health care

The Bill Gates Foundation has said it has invested the sum of $27 million in Nigeria’s primary health care in the last four years.

Also, Nigeria’s 36 state governors have promised to dedicate 30 per cent of their annual budget to upgrade primary health care services in their states.

Deputy Director, Health Systems Strengthening at the Gates Foundation, Dr Nkata Chuku, who disclosed this at the 2025 Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards Night in Abuja on Friday, said the foundation is fully committed to revitalising primary health care in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the 2025 health surveys show that between July 2024 and October this year, “more than 500,000 previously zero-dose children were reached with vaccines through house-to-house outreach and targeted immunisation activities.”

According to him, this represents about 24 per cent of the estimated 2.1 million zero-dose children nationwide.

Dr Chuku further disclosed that the use of modern contraception in family planning has grown by an estimated 10 per cent in 2025, with close to half of women of reproductive age now using modern methods, due to task-shifting and increased domestic financing for supplies.

He, however, expressed fears that “pockets of (polio) virus circulation persist in Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Katsina, Bauchi, and Borno, with 123 cases detected across 45 LGAs in the latest cycle.

“These pockets underscore the need to maintain momentum in outbreak response and protect hard-won gains in eradication.”

Dr Chuku disclosed that 70 per cent of the $27 million the Gates Foundation invested in primary health care in Nigeria is dedicated to performance awards over the past four years.

He stated that “the current award structure of one national winner and additional awards for the best and second runners up states across all six geopolitical zones is intentional,” adding that it is to reflect peer accountability and healthy competition.

The deputy director added that the state governors endorsement of the Seattle Declaration demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to health reforms.

He pledged the continued support of the Gates Foundation to the Nigerian government in revitalising the nation’s primary health care.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noted that over the last three years, states have increased their budget allocations to health.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the combined annual budget for 36 states in the country has grown from ₦1.4 trillion in 2024 to ₦2.36 trillion this year.

He stated that there have been significant infrastructure upgrades across primary health care facilities, as well as the recruitment of health workers.

AbdulRazaq, who is also governor of Kwara State, further stated that there has been a reduction in maternal mortality as a result of increased investment in the sector.

“Additionally, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has introduced a series of scorecards to track state commitments and promote accountability across key health initiatives,” he added.

The governor disclosed that Health Sector Renewal Compact would be released in 2026, to enable state governors “to transparently monitor and uphold the commitments we have made.”

He reaffirmed the dedication of the governors to the aspirations of the Seattle Declaration.

“The progress we have made through the PHC Leadership Challenge affirms that these commitments are not mere declarations but responsibilities we continue to pursue with diligence and focus—so that every Nigerian, regardless of location or circumstance, can access quality Primary Health Care,” AbdulRazaq stated.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muyi Aina, noted the significant progress made in strengthening the nation’s primary health care system, and said it is to ensure that more Nigerians have access to quality, equitable primary health care services.

Dr Aina listed the reforms achieved in the PHC system since 2023, including the revitalisation of about 2,127 primary health care centres, while work is ongoing in 1,671 others.

He also disclosed that essential health commodities to each of the PHC facilities in all 774 LGAs have been achieved, while the first phase of distribution of medical equipment to 500 revitalised PHCs across the country has been completed.

The executive director, however, wants the governors to take ownership of the funding support by the Gates Foundation by mobilising resources in partnership with other stakeholders to sustain this challenge.

Awards were given to the best performing states in primary health care in each of the six geopolitical zones, with Yobe State winning both the overall best among the 36 states and the best in the North East.

Nasarawa came first in North Central, while Zamfara came tops in North West. Abia, Rivers and Osun won in the South East, South-South and South West, respectively.

Each of the zonal winners was awarded $500,000, while runners up got $400,000, while Yobe State was, in addition, given the sum of $700,000 as the most performing state in primary health care service in the country.