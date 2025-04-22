Gates-Backed Arnergy Raises $18m To Boost Nigeria’s Clean Energy

Share

The numbers tell the story: 1,800 solar systems deployed, 9MWp capacity installed, and 23,000 metric tonnes of CO2 eliminated.

Now, Arnergy is writing its next chapter with an $18 million Series B funding round that promises to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to reliable, clean energy.

Led by CardinalStone Capital Advisers and with participation from British International Investment (BII), this funding round represents a significant endorsement of Arnergy’s business model.

Existing investors, including Norfund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, EDFI MC, and All On, reaffirmed their commitment, signaling strong confidence in the company’s trajectory.

Since its 2013 founding, Arnergy has established operations across 35 Nigerian states, created 1,200 direct employment opportunities, developed proprietary IoT monitoring technology ,and built 23MWh of energy storage capacity.

The new capital injection will fuel the deployment of 12,000 additional solar systems by 2029 and the expansion of the rentto-own financing payment.

Additionally, it will fund trategic partnerships to enhance distribution and targeted sector growth in healthcare, education, and SMEs.

Founder and CEO Femi Adeyemo emphasizes: “With a nationwide expansion of our innovative zero down payment, rent-to-own, and Energy-As-AService models, we are leveraging strategic distribution partnerships to provide a highly reliable alternative to traditional energy sources.”

With this funding, Arnergy stands poised to deepen its market penetration, refine its technology offerings, strengthen its position as Nigeria’s renewable energy leader, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s energy transition.

As the company scales its model, the benefits will ripple across homes, businesses, and communities nationwide.

Arnergy is a venture-backed renewable energy and clean tech company with the longterm growth and expansion potential to attract key investments and financing from energy investors across the globe, including Breakthrough Energy (BEV), Norfund, EDFI, and All On.

“We are trusted and dependable and have the right resources and commitment to grow and deliver excellent service over a long period,” the firm said.

