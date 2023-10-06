Gateman Gets 3 Life Sentences For Defiling Employer’s Children

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, yesterday, sentenced a gateman, Happiness Sunday, to triple life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his employer’s children, aged 10 and eight. Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Sunday to life imprisonment on each of three counts bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

Soladoye held that prosecution sufficiently proved the charges against the convict. “The defendant started assaulting the children, and the older child reported to his grandmother to caution him as he was touching the sister inappropriately. “When the female child was asked, she informed the grandma that the defendant was also touching her brother inappropriately.

“The matter was reported to the CeCe Yara Foundation and subsequently to the police. “The defendant denied touching the children but he is a liar,” she held. The judge held that prosecution proved the ingredients of defilement and sexual assault by penetration under Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. According to her, the convict was bisexual, desperate and wicked.

“The defendant is a sexual terrorist who ravished children, a disloyal worker, egoistic, a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable. “His actions are beastly and he should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful,” she said. She added that the convict should have his name in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

The judge urged parents to watch over their children properly. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, present- ed four witnesses and tendered three exhibits during trial, while the convict testified as sole witness in his defence. Lagos State Government said that the convict committed the offences in 2020 on Jaye Oyedotun Street, Magodo, Lagos State.