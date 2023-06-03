Gastronomy Festival:spanish Embassy To Offer Master Classes, Says Kangiwa

As expectations build up for the forthcoming Gastronomy Festival, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), organisers of the annual event, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa has disclosed that one of the main activities would be a master classes on gastronomy to be delivered by the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold on June 17 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, the festival is aimed at promoting Nigerian foods as part of the global gastronomic repertoire. Different personalities and operators within the food, drinks and hospitality industries including foreign embassies in Nigeria will be expected to showcase their cuisines for the delight of the audience during the one- day gathering.

Spanish Embassy was one of the embassies whose participation at last year’s event stood out with their exciting and colourful offerings. And this year, they are expected to build on that success as Spanish Consul in Abuja, Patricia Gomez Lanzaco has promised Kangiwa during a recent meeting that that embassy is all set to treat audience to the best of Spanish treats to be capped with master classes.

To this end, he disclosed that a renowned Spanish chef would grace the event with his presence to deliver master classes on, ‘‘emerging best practices in Culinary Arts,’’ to groups of Nigerian catering and culinary schools. Kangiwa expressed appreciation to the Consul as he noted that, “we are most grateful to the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria and, equally excited at the support the Spanish government is providing to NIHOTOUR, especially relating to the festival.

“Such technical support of bringing Spanish Culinary Arts experts, all the way from Spain, to train Nigerian catering and culinary schools, is hitherto, unparalleled and predictably transformative for Nigerian hospitality industry and food culture.” The DG further said, “Suffice to say, the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria is inexplicably contributing to putting Nigerian cuisines on the global gastronomy tourism map.

As a matter of fact, since I became the DG of NIHOTOUR, my goal has been to deepen the knowledge and technical capacity of personnel in culinary schools, catering enterprises and the tourism industry across Nigeria.” Aside Spain other foreign countries that have indicated interest in the event this year include; China, Trinidad and Tobago, Senegal, and Cote D’Ivoire while Dano Milk Danone and Delifrost are among the products expected at the event.