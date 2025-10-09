Gas Turbine-Powered Light’ll Cover Yenagoa – Bayelsa Govt

The Bayelsa State Government has assured that the gas turbine-powered light scheduled to come alive in December will cover all parts of Yenagoa.

Speaking yesterday at the project site along Elebele Road, the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited Director of Operations Steve Bubagha said already six gas turbines had arrived in the state, saying the remaining two were on their way. Bubagha also said the process of the gas turbine installation was already 85 percent completed.

He said: “Virtually, every nook and cranny of Yenagoa will be a beneficiary of what we are doing. “For now, we have six turbines. We are expecting the remaining two. It is a total of eight gas turbines.

In a few days, the remaining will come. “We are progressing seriously at this stage and we are about locating the turbines properly based on the dimensions.

“We are progressing enormously and after that, we will start installing the accessories and we will have a full blown turbine whenever you come back to this place.”

He said the moment the installation is fully completed, “we will have a pre -precommission and I know that the governor has been airing his views in the public about when the light will come on and you don’t even need to know that date from me”.