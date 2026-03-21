Gas Tanker Explosion Claims Two, Destroys Properties In Lagos

A gas explosion claimed two lives and destroyed several properties, including warehouses and a roadside shop along the Lekki-Epe Expressway at Tera Ahmed bus stop, Sangotedo.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Director of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru, said the fire, which occured in the early hours of Saturday, had been extinguished as of the time of filing this report.

According to the statement, the incident occured after a collision between a gas tanker and a tipper truck.

Further reports revealed that the blaze doused three Sienna buses, one Toyota Corolla car and a forklift were recovered from the affected premises.

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The agency disclosed that the tipper driver and his assistant, both male adults, were burnt beyond recognition, while the driver of the gas truck escaped unhurt.

The statement noted that efforts were ongoing to evacuate the remains of both trucks from the road, as normalcy had begun to return to the scene of the accident.

“The accident, which was alerted at 02:36 wee hours Saturday, saw Lekki Phase II, Oniru and Epe II Fire Stations of the agency race to the scene after it was reported that an oncoming speeding 20-tonne tipper truck from the Epe end rammed from behind into a stationed 30-tonne gas truck that failed to pull over from the highway.

“The resultant effects culminated in fire spreading to three adjoining warehouses and 10 roadside shops, including a gym and generator house, before the fire was put out, saving a Total Petrol Filling Station, its fully loaded 33,000-litre PMS tanker and a host of properties.