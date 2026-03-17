Gas Supply Debt: Nationwide Blackout Looms –APGC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies, (APGC) Dr Joy Ogaji, has said that Nigeria’s electricity crisis may degenerate in the coming weeks as gas suppliers may halt supply to thermal power plants over an estimated N3.3tn debt owed them by power generation companies.

She warned that such could aggravate the nationwide power shortage. This is in spite of the current load shedding in many parts of Nigeria which has subjected many residents to untold suffering and hardship as well as business and industrial travails.

The load shedding has been attributed to gas supply constraints affecting the national grid that had led to a significant energy shortfall, according to many electricity distribution companies.

Ogaji, speaking during an interview on Fresh FM, monitored by New Telegraph also lamented that, the humongous debt across the power value chain is forcing the sector toward a major energy crisis.

Her comments come amid worsening electricity supply across the country, with many Nigerians experiencing prolonged blackouts since the beginning of the year.

According to Ogaji, the crisis stems from the alleged failure of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) to fully pay for electricity generated by generation companies (GenCos) since the sector’s privatisation.

She claimed that the government currently owes GenCos about N6.8tn, with roughly 70 per cent of the amount relating to thermal plants.

She claimed that about 70 percent of government’s indebtedness to gas-fired power plants belongs to gas suppliers, implying that gas companies were being owed about N3.3tn out of the N4.76tn tied to thermal generation.

According to her, gas suppliers have informed GenCos that they will no longer supply gas to power plants unless payments are made. She also said power generation companies have continued to keep records of all outstanding payments owed to them by NBET.

She stated that a notable chunk of the outstanding is owed to gas suppliers because thermal plants account for the majority of electricity generation on the national grid.