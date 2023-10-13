Gas: Seplat Boss Charges Stakeholders On Maximising Benefits

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has charged Nigeria and other African countries to maximise the benefits of the continent’s gas resources with minimal risks.

He stated that a blend of domestic, regional, and international supply of the resource was required to build roadmaps for a balanced gas monetisation strategy. He spoke during a panel session at the ongoing Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Cape Town.

The panel session was dubbed “Monetising Africa’s Gas in the next 7 to 10 years,” according to a statement from Seplat. With a significant part of African nations still lacking access to electricity, the Seplat Energy CEO advocated the importance for African nations to develop the continent’s abundant gas resources to promote domestic access to clean power, which will further drive towards decarbonize Sation.

He said: “A blend of domestic utilisation, regional use and export of gas from Africa will maximise the benefits of gas to the continent with minimal risks. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals also identified access to power as one of the key goals.

“Understanding of the current and potential domestic gas demands will underpin the roadmaps. On a regional scale, the nations of Africa must also put in place the necessary infrastructures to transport and distribute gas within the region, ensuring the availability of affordable and reliable gas supplies to African nations.