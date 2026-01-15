Gas, Petrol Supplies Improve As Stocks, LPG Output Rise – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reported improved petrol availability, rising cooking gas output, and stronger fuel stock levels nationwide in December 2025.

According to the NMDPRA Fact Sheet: State of the Midstream and Downstream Sector (December 2025) released on Thursday, domestic supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) increased to about 74.0 million litres per day, up from 71.5 million litres per day in November.

Daily PMS consumption also rose to 63.7 million litres, from 52.9 million litres recorded in November 2025, reflecting improved nationwide availability.

Petrol stock sufficiency showed a significant boost, almost doubling from 16.65 days in November to 29.20 days in December 2025, indicating a stronger buffer against fuel scarcity and supply disruptions.

The report also recorded notable gains in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) segment, a key fuel for household cooking. Average daily LPG supply stood at 5,201 metric tonnes per day, exceeding average daily consumption of 4,380 metric tonnes, pointing to a supply surplus.

However, retail LPG prices remained uneven across the country, ranging between ₦1,120 and ₦1,600 per kilogram in December.

A monthly supply chart showed LPG availability in December reached approximately 5.2 million metric tonnes, with domestic production contributing over 70 per cent of supply, while imports accounted for less than 30 per cent. This trend underscores Nigeria’s increasing reliance on local gas processing plants and refineries.

On gas processing performance, the NMDPRA reported strong utilisation at major facilities. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Trains 1–6 operated at 82.67 per cent of installed capacity, while the Gbaran-Ubie Gas Plant recorded 86.36 per cent utilisation.

The Soku Gas Plant exceeded its nameplate capacity with 105.69 per cent utilisation, reflecting high operational output. In contrast, Escravos and Obite gas plants lagged behind, operating at 38.71 per cent and 53.15 per cent respectively.

In wholesale gas supply, total average daily gas supply in December stood at 4.787 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bscf/d). Of this, 2.912 Bscf/d was supplied to NLNG, while 1.875 Bscf/d went to the domestic market.

Gas-to-power remained the largest domestic consumer at 0.586 Bscf/d, followed by commercial users and gas-based industries.

Gas exports also remained strong, with 113,236 cubic metres of LNG exported daily by NLNG, equivalent to 51,106 metric tonnes, alongside 0.124 Bscf/d exported through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

Despite the improved supply indicators, petrol pump prices continued to show wide regional variations. Average PMS prices ranged from about ₦861 per litre in Lagos and Enugu to ₦935 per litre in Maiduguri, reflecting logistics costs and market dynamics under the deregulated pricing regime.