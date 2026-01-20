Gas, Petrol Supplies Improve As Stocks, LPG Output Rise –NMDPRA

The latest fact sheet released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shown there was improved petrol availability, rising cooking gas output and increased stock sufficiency in December 2025 Data from the NMDPRA Fact Sheet:

State of the Midstream and Downstream Sector (December 2025) show that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) domestic supply increased to about 74.0 million litres per day, up from 71.5 million litres per day in November, while daily PMS consumption also rose to 63.7 million litres from 52.9 million litres in November 2025, reflecting improved availability nationwide.

Notably, petrol stock sufficiency almost doubled, rising from 16.65 days in November to 29.20 days in December 2025, signalling a stronger buffer against scarcity and supply disruptions. The report also highlighted significant gains in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market, a critical fuel for household cooking.

Average daily LPG supply stood at 5,201 metric tonnes per day, exceeding average daily consumption of 4,380 metric tonnes, indicating a supply surplus. Retail LPG prices, however, remained varied across the country, ranging between ₦1,120 and ₦1,600 per kilogram in December.

A monthly supply chart showed that LPG availability in December reached about 5.2 million metric tonnes, with domestic production accounting for more than 70 per cent of supply, while imports contributed less than 30 per cent — underscoring Nigeria’s growing reliance on local gas processing plants and refineries.

On gas processing, the NMDPRA disclosed strong utilization levels at key facilities. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Trains 1–6 operated at 82.67 per cent of installed capacity, while Gbaran-Ubie Gas Plant recorded 86.36 per cent utilization.

Soku Gas Plant exceeded nameplate capacity with 105.69 per cent utilization, reflecting high operational output, though facilities such as Escravos and Obite gas plants lagged behind at 38.71 per cent and 53.15 per cent respectively.

In wholesale gas supply, total average daily gas supply in December stood at 4.787 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bscf/d). Of this, 2.912 Bscf/d was supplied to NLNG, while 1.875 Bscf/d went to the domestic market. Gas-to-power remained a major domestic consumer at 0.586 Bscf/d, followed by commercial use and gas-based industries.

Gas exports remained strong, with 113,236 cubic metres of LNG exported daily by NLNG, equivalent to 51,106 metric tonnes, alongside 0.124 Bscf/d exported via the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).